Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 9: Think before you leap

 Dear Scorpio, as of today, you really have to keep a watch on your limits before you run to extend help.
A great deal of activities is waiting for you in your workplace.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:33 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

 

Scorpios are joyful creatures who talk expressively and make everyone laugh. This portrays Scorpions as lovable and kind-hearted souls. Your ruling planets are Mars and Pluto. The former represents passion and ambition and the latter is concerned with the power behind the passion. Most of you might experience a casual day without any major twists and turns. Your health looks fine and a healthy relationship may be expected with your partner. A great deal of activities is waiting for you in your workplace. As of today, Scorpios really have to keep a watch on your limits before you run to extend help. You may read ahead, in order to get to know more about your day. 

Scorpio Finance Today

If you are in the stock market, it might be the best time to focus on long term investments as short term investment seems risky for you at this time. Children may receive cash prizes from their grandparents. 

Scorpio Family Today

Scorpions may have a pretty pleasant day with your family members. It is advisable to keep away your indifferences and look back to your folks; they might understand your notions.

Scorpio Career Today

Business people are likely to sign a huge project which adds value to your start-up. Professionals hold a good chance to ascertain the position that you desired.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health front looks good. Keep a track of the appointments you need to visit. You may expect to see good improvement in your health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Scorpios, your day will be beautiful. Today seems to be the right time to express your love to your dear. As the day begins you will feel the love. 

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

