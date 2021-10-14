Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 14: New sources of income are on the cards!
horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 14: New sources of income are on the cards!

Dear Scorpio, you will get some new income opportunities. This is an excellent day on the family front. Try to calm your mind with yoga or meditation today.
Your workload or extra hours at the office will make you feel tired and exhausted.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:24 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Things seem to be going smoothly today. Scorpio, you love your work and also want to make everything perfect to prove yourself, but you are advised not to stretch your limits at the cost of your health. Today, you may feel a bit dull and under the weather. Your workload or extra hours at the office will make you feel tired and exhausted.

Your stable financial condition will allow you to show interest in the property market and explore some options. Your lover may give you a hard time, but you need to be calm.

Find out more about this amazing day by reading ahead!

Scorpio Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition and also get some more income opportunities. Some may also join part-time jobs to boost their earning. Some of you may get good incentives. The pending arrears are likely to be received.

Scorpio Family Today

This is an excellent day on the family front. Parents will show extra care and support your ideas to start a new venture or switch jobs. Try spending some quality time with your family.

RELATED STORIES

Scorpio Career Today

You will perform excellently at work and it will get you recognition and rewards. Some may have to shift to new locations for the sake of a job or business. Some of you may have to bear an additional work load at the work place as a colleague or a subordinate may be on an extended leave.

Scorpio Health Today

Your mind will be occupied with a project assignment at work and it will make you feel a bit stressed. Try to calm your mind with yoga or meditation today. A light workout or Zumba will also help in relieving the stress.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may have to cancel some plans due to work emergencies and it may upset your lover or spouse. Some may feel a bit neglected on the love front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope scorpio scorpio astrology horoscope sun sign
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 14: It’s an excellent day on the love front!

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 14: Salary hike is foreseen

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 14: Bag full of happiness

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 14: Look for unfolded surprises
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP