Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Avoid impulse buying!
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Avoid impulse buying!

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:20 AM IST
You are likely to succeed in all walks of life and receive gains.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, you will notice that today is filled with a mixed bag. You will make a courageous start to the day but as the day will progress, you will face challenges, which you might not have the mood to take on. You will be meticulous in your deeds and your peers and friends will appreciate you for your generous actions. You are likely to succeed in all walks of life and receive gains. Your property matters may or may not get resolved by the end of the day. Wait patiently for it till it works out. Students will make everyone proud with their positive results on the academic front. If planning to travel with friends or children, without prior preparation, do not worry, as your plans are likely to materialize smoothly.

Scorpio Finance Today

Some of your past investments may not bring desired returns. Your expenses will be higher than your income. You need to avoid impulsive buying to keep your stipulated monthly budget in check. Over expenditures will cause a paucity of funds.

Scorpio Family Today

There will be some ups and downs in your domestic life today. There could be some tense moments in the family but by end of the day, you will find peace and harmony getting restored in the homely environment.

Scorpio Career Today

Do not fall for false pretenses at the workplace. Some colleagues might want to pull you down but your strong resolve will force you to surge ahead without getting distracted from your goal.

Scorpio Health Today

Increased stress levels are likely to put your health at risk. You may suffer from stress-related issues, ignoring which will cause it to aggravate. Start light exercises and practice calming techniques to relieve stress and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Those nursing a heartbreak since long are likely to reconcile with their old flame today. Do not take the relationship for granted again and give time to your beloved for your romance to the peak.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

