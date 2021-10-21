Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 20: It's a wonderful day

Dear Scorpio, today, you may want to enjoy the day to the fullest with loved ones.
Try to be calm and patient on the family front today.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

 

This is a wonderful day and you will feel active and excited all day long. It will be a normal day at work and you may devote some extra hours in office to resolve some challenges in completing a project. Try to be calm and patient on the family front today. It will be hard for you to resolve a family conflict by being direct and straightforward, so retain your cool.

 

Your planetary positions have made this day wonderful for you, just be excited and enjoy it to the fullest. You should avoid making any short or long trip plans today, rest is fine.

 

What else is there to unfold, continue to read ahead.

Scorpio Finance Today

This is a perfect day for financial matters. You have enough funds to invest in your new business or buy something really important for home or office. You may have to help your relatives or friends in need of money.

Scorpio Family Today

Today, you may want to enjoy the day to the fullest with loved ones. Due to your active mind and good sense of humor, this day is going to be fulfilling on the domestic front. Some will enjoy company of friends and relatives.

Scorpio Career Today

You may have to devote more time than usual at work.  Some of you may come across some serious challenges on the professional front, but things will be resolved soon.  Freshers may get some good job opportunities today.

 

Scorpio Health Today

You will feel enthusiastic and positive today due to your good health. Your mindset and thinking will become positive and all your health worries will be over soon.

Scorpio Love Life Today

It's a good day to share important things with your partner as your partner will seem understanding and value your emotions. You will be happy to share quality time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Orange

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

