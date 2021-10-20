Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 20: Not a good time for a break

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are sharp and witty and win friends easily. Some of you are adventurous and like to explore different sides of your personality. You are quite intuitive and make decisions that sometimes make you regret later. You are self-made individuals and do not bow down to societal pressures. You need to stay away from your impulsiveness that can do more harm than good in trying situations. You may feel the need to take a break but you should not because then to get back to work will not be easy. You feel lazy today and that just makes your day seem longer than it is, which makes you irritable. You have been planning a nature trail for quite some time now, and finally, the plan has come through.

Scorpio Finance Today

You may receive some property as a gift- it can be an apartment or a land. Time is auspicious to buy some valuable stones or jewellery for your spouse. You may get some money from selling your stocks or re-investing the stocks in the market.

Scorpio Family Today

The domestic front seems to be happy and content. You may plan something exciting with your family. Your siblings can score good marks in results, which will lead to celebrations.

Scorpio Career Today

You have started investing your money and savings. Work will be the same and you will have a busy day ahead of you. You will complete different projects and gain recognition among your seniors and peers.

Scorpio Health Today

In the morning you might be working too hard to execute your plans in a systematic order. This might create an imbalance and might affect your immune system. Don’t forget to take your meals on time and take some time off to enjoy the solitude and peace.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Relax and take time out for yourself. Take a break. You need it and you will feel better emotionally and mentally as well. You will get where you have to be in time. Do not force connections.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026