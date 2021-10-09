Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 9: Please avoid arguments

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio’s style is highly flirty and powerful. Romance is like a battlefield for you, and you can go to any extent to sting you beloved with your charm. You have next level confidence and will appreciate your partner without being afraid. Almost no one can resist a Scorpio’s charm. You are known to have the best flirting skills and will do whatever it takes to get your crush’s attention. If you are planning to go for higher education - today you are likely to receive some offers for the same from prestigious institutions which may offer you scholarship even. You have no planned trips and travels for the day but it seems that any important work commitment might lead you to travel.

Scorpio Finance Today

You can purchase your dream house or car for high-value items. There are chances of getting an ancestral property as a gift. There would be a strong influx of money and there would be no big unwanted costs. Using some of your hard-earned money, you can treat yourself and your loved ones.

Scorpio Family Today

Avoid any arguments with your spouse it will only make the domestic environment tense and suffocating. Better days are seen in the future.

Scorpio Career Today

Your day is packed with many hectic events such as the start of a campaign, the launch of a product, etc. Your energized presence would make people around you give their two hundred percent at work. Your colleagues will look up to you for motivation.

Scorpio Health Today

You would be filled with energy and will be great at your work. It is suggested for you to take care of your health and be very particular about your fitness regime and food habits. Do not forget to take care of your hair and skin.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You need to be a lot more understanding and flexible. This attitude will actually improve your romantic life and your partner will also begin to feel much more amiable. Try to renew your old relationship with a meaningful gesture.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

