Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 16: Self-awareness will help
horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 16: Self-awareness will help

Dear Scorpio, today's prediction says that you have trait of stubbornness and changeability. Your negative traits will be highlighted to your loved ones today.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:26 AM IST
People born under this sign are exciting and magnetic, but can be stubborn and resentful.

 

Scorpio

People born under this sign are exciting and magnetic, but can be stubborn and resentful. Your negative side can be much in evidence today, especially in your love life. However, on the whole, the day passes satisfactorily. 

Scorpio Finance Today

Happiness is not entirely reliant on how much you are taking home every month; it is more on how you feel fulfilled in using that money. If you have high card limits, be careful in your spending, as things can get out of hand quickly;even the most experienced credit card users can fall into financial traps.

 

Scorpio Family Today

It will be a big relief to find your close ones return home from abroad via the air bubble during the pandemic. Today, family youngsters can badger you to take them sightseeing, so don’t disappoint. The more you stress on something good, the more rebellious a teenager in the family may become. 

Scorpio Career Today

You will manage to mobilise support from various quarters to bring about the intended changes in your organisation. Technical stream chosen by a family youngster may not be quite up your street, so get outside help in the form of home tuition or coaching classes. Using someone’s clout for admission to your preferred college may succeed. 

Scorpio Health Today

Good things don’t come easily; so, if you want a body like that of your favourite idol, sweat out in the gym. Those who become occasional victims of stress must practice breathing exercises for relief. Frontline workers tending to Covid patients must not let their guard down. 

Scorpio Love Life Today

Partner can be at his/ her irritating best today. If you get irritated by some of your partner’s action, don’t sweat the small stuff, rather just ignore it. Nobody is perfect and you probably do things your partner finds annoying too! Don’t escalate an argument with lover, but focus on resolving it. 

Lucky Number:  5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Topics
sun sign scorpio horoscope scorpio astrology
