Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 3: Get answers to realty investment conundrums

Dear Scorpio, today's prediction says not to trust people blindly or it may bring you more harm. Property-related issues may tend to go in your favour in the coming days as you easily solve problems.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Scorpios are emotional beings and look for emotional support in the people who are closest to them.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are flexible and that makes you quite a good team player. You work in mysterious ways and do not let people know your good intentions. Scorpios are emotional beings and look for emotional support in the people who are closest to them. You have a magnetic personality and that makes you a favoritein a group of people. You are sometimes jealous and difficult to understand due to your enigmatic persona, which you might have to change for your own good. Do not trust people blindly or it may bring you more harm. You sort out problems with ease, which is why some property related issues are likely to go in your favour in the coming days.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your sources of income will vary but you will have an inflow of cash throughout. Income from property or a land will also benefit you.Your bank balance will remain steady and will give you a chance to invest in lucrative shares and schemes.

Scorpio Family Today

There will be a heated exchange of ideas at home, which will upset your mood. Towards the end of the day, matters will finally resolve and peace and calm will return in your domestic atmosphere.

Scorpio Career Today

It will be a good day in terms of your job. You will come in contact with influential people at a business meeting, which will help you broaden your horizons in the future. You will work in sync with your subordinates and get the work done on time.

Scorpio Health Today

On the health front, you will experience some highs and lows.Weather-induced allergies are likely to bother you and you may find relief through home remedies or homeopathy medication. You need to take care of your mental well being to keep yourself energised.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your desire to be in love and be loved will not be fulfilled for some more time now. Married couples will have difficulties adjusting to each other’s nature. Do not bring up the past or else it is likely to spoil your romantic relationship forever.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

