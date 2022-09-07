Scorpio Daily Horoscope for September 7, 2022: Financial stability predicted

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) You may avoid making new investments in risky assets. You may like to stay calm and proceed in harmony. Your finances may stay stable and you may not worry for any future planning. Your family may enjoy a usual day. You may have to take your elders for a routine eye check-up. You may improve your communication skills at workplace. Any proposal given by you may be accepted by your management. You may proceed but with utter caution and this may help you further. People may look at you as a successful professional. Your health may remain good. You may start taking of your skin and hair. You may check with a hair expert to know the reason behind excess hair loss. You may start eating a more balanced diet.

Scorpio Finance Today You may work with usual alertness and clarity in your transactions. Your work may show response but not as you may have expected. You may need to keep patience. Your financial investments may give you an average growth.

Scorpio Family Today Today may be just another day at home. You may help your children in their studies. There may be some pressure from the parents to meet a distant relative. You may not like the idea but may accept and go.

Scorpio Career Today You may experience continuity at work. All your important plans may get support from the senior management. There may be some positive results from a foreign client. You may complete the given task in no time.

Scorpio Health Today You may take a resolution to improve your health. You may plan how to achieve your desired body fitness. Your may eat more of raw veggies and fresh fruits. Any old pains or ailments may not disturb your mental peace.

Scorpio Love Life Today You may have a lovely time with your beloved. You may sense positivity around you and this may bring happiness. There may be a vacation planned for you by your partner. You may love this surprise. You may express your emotions in a wonderfully sweet manner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

