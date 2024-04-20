 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 20, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for April 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major health issue will come up today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, expect a happy love life backed by professional success.

Expect a happy love life backed by professional success. Put in effort to complete all assigned tasks. Financial prosperity is also followed by good health.  Your romantic relationship looks charming and blissful today. Be productive at work and handle wealth diligently. No major health issue will come up today.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: Be productive at work and handle wealth diligently.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: Be productive at work and handle wealth diligently.

 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today 

Be careful while conversing with the lover as some statements or phrases may cause tremors. Sit down to talk and resolve all existing crises. Those who are already in love can take the relationship to the next level by consulting with the parents and you can be sure the elders at the home will approve the love today. Some couples will face issues in relationships, especially with an extended family, and ensure you handle the problems diplomatically. Single Scorpios can confidently approach the crush to express their feelings.

 

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today 

You will be in charge of crucial projects at the office. This will give you opportunities to excel in your career. Ego-related clashes will exist at the workplace and you need to handle it diplomatically. Some IT projects may require professionals to spend long hours at the workstation. Those who are in manufacturing, construction, and operation business will see tight schedules but creative solutions. You shouldn’t hesitate to express your opinion at team meetings. 

 

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today 

No monetary issue will cause trouble. Handle wealth carefully but you can consider buying electronic appliances and fashion accessories. You may also book tickets and make hotel reservations abroad. You may make smart investments today including in stock and speculative business. Some Scorpios will renovate their house or will buy an automobile. Traders are good at raising funds for expansion. 

 

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today 

Handle all health-related worries with care. Some females may have gynecological issues and they must consult a doctor with immediate effect. Those who are traveling today should have a medical kit ready at the side. Be careful while using the staircase and seniors should avoid adventure activities. You should also be conscious about the diet. Some minor ear and eye infections may also disturb you today.

 

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  •  Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  •  Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  •  Symbol: Scorpion
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Sexual Organs
  •  Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  •  Lucky Day: Tuesday
  •  Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  •  Lucky Number: 4
  •  Lucky Stone: Red Coral

 

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

 

 

 

 

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On