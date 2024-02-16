 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 16, 2024 predicts success in relationships | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 16, 2024 predicts success in relationships

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 16, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for February 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a great personal and professional life today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Smile is your weapon

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 16, 2024. Some relationships will have turmoil that needs early patch-up.
Have a great personal and professional life today. No major relationship issues exist while professional success will bless you. Handle wealth diligently.

Express your emotions in the relationship today. Professionally, you’ll be good. Handle wealth smartly and make good investments. Your health will also be good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will see many twists today. Some relationships will have turmoil that needs early patch-up. Your ex-flame will approach you to hush up the old issues and restart the relationship. Take this as a good opportunity but married Scorpios should not fall into this as their marital life will be compromised. Office romance is not a good idea as both family and official life will have serious troubles. Scorpios who are on travel must make sure to talk for about 20 minutes with the lover to keep the fire intact.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be realistic while giving ideas at team meetings. Ensure your concept gets accepted. Do not miss the target and hit the right point while having conversations, especially with clients. Bankers and accountants will work overtime today. Some Scorpios will take a break today but will need to work on emergency projects even from home. Entrepreneurs can decide on new deals today. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while you spend money as you may require it in the coming days. Though wealth will be there, saving for the rainy day needs to be the priority. Today is not good for large-scale investments. However, the routine life will go smoothly. Businessmen should be careful about expansion decisions. Some entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals. You may also get a loan approved.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Scorpios with cardiac issues need to be careful as minor developments will be there. Do not miss medications and consult a doctor whenever you feel unwell. Minor infections related to breathing will be a concern for seniors. Pregnant females should avoid traveling to hilly terrain today. Be careful about the diet and Scorpios are also requested to skip both alcohol and tobacco today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On