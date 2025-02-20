Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025 predicts a celebration at home

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Consider challenges today Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025: You may also expect a successful professional life supported by good finances and health.

Look for the best moments in the love life. Overcome work-related issues to have a happy day. Be cool in financial affairs today. Health is also normal.

Be a good lover and you should also be sensible of the emotions of the partner. You may also expect a successful professional life supported by good finances and health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will be sensitive and you must be careful about the expressions today. Do not delve into the past that may also the lover uncomfortable Be a caring person and spend more time with your lover. Those who are single may find a new interesting person but analyze every factor before you propose. Some love affairs will see trouble over the interference of a third person. This needs a complete stop. Surprise the partner with gifts today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you keep the track record at work clean. Minor productivity issues may be there and this may invite the ire of the seniors. Some additional responsibilities will keep you busy but they will also help you prove your mettle. Do not let egos impact the work and you must also be ready to come up with innovative ideas at meetings. Continue your discipline at work and the management will consider appraisal and promotion. Job seekers may have good news waiting.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Expect a hike in wealth and a freelancing job can also bring in good money. You may pick the day to clear all pending dues while you may also consider buying electronic appliances. Some Scorpios will repair the house while a few will try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Businessmen will also raise funds through promoters. You will settle a monetary dispute while you should also be ready to spend for a celebration at home or the office.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You may start the day with exercise and have a healthy lifestyle. Have control over your temper and ensure you spend more time with the family. Keep a watch on the diet and include more veggies on the plate. You may also develop breathing issues in the second part of the day. You need to have a medical kit ready while traveling today. Some children will also have bruises while playing.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)