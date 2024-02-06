 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 7, 2024 avises to avoid investing | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 7, 2024 avises to avoid investing in stocks

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 7, 2024 avises to avoid investing in stocks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 06, 2024 08:22 PM IST

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, life may be a hurricane but it doesn’t bother you

Keep the love relationship intact today and also settle the professional challenges efficiently. Be careful about both wealth & health. Minor issues do exist.

Maintain a positive attitude and this will reflect in the love relationship. Utilize every opportunity at the office to perform. Despite good money, you should have a watch over the expenditure. Minor health issues exist.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Fall in love today. Single Scorpios will be someone special in the first half of the day while traveling, at an official function, or at a party tonight. Today is good to troubleshoot all existing issues in the love life. While you are in a relationship, keep it healthy by avoiding unpleasant discussions today. Do not let a third person get into your relationship and dictate things as this may lead to disastrous situations.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be confident to present new ideas today. Your ‘out-of-the-box’ concepts will have new takers. Make sure your work is up to the mark, and the quality of work is not compromised as you may have hidden enemies at work who are waiting for you to make mistakes. Do not lose your temper at the workplace. For students, joining new courses will be beneficial. There can be challenges in academics but hard work will help you overcome them.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

The financial affair is a mixed bag today. Money will come in from different sources and it is crucial you handle it smartly. There can be a legal dispute which will need you to spend an amount. Some medical issues at home will also need finance. Scorpios can consider real estate as a source of investment. However, do not invest in the stock market as the returns will not be good.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Scorpios with cardiac issues need to be careful today. Some Scorpios, especially senior natives will have lung-related disorders. Females complaining about gynecological issues will miss the office. To be healthy, follow a menu free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Pregnant Scorpios must be careful while riding a scooter or taking part in adventure activities.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
