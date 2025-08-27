Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 27, 2025: Your seniors may raise issues over the quality of your work

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Meet the expectations with a smile Embrace love today and take up additional roles at the office. Despite the prosperity, you must put a cap on the expenditure. Your health is positive today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship will be strong today, and this will give you the power to take up additional professional responsibilities. Financial stability supports smart investments, while good health will be good throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will be steamy today, and you may expect hiccups that may even impact the outcome. Some love affairs may end in a break, while females may expect the interference of friends or relatives to patch up the issues. Married natives should be careful while discussing the past, as this may also bring in issues in their family life today. Be sensitive towards the emotions of your partner. The second part of the day is also good to express feelings to the crush.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the productivity, as this may bring issues at the workplace. Your seniors may raise issues over the quality of the work, and there will also be hiccups related to office politics, where a coworker or a senior may try to belittle your efforts. Those who are into banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have many options to grow. Businessmen will be happy to sign new partnerships. Students appearing for examinations should put in more effort today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you will clear all pending dues today. However, it is also good to cut down on luxury buying and instead prefer investments in mutual funds or fixed deposits. You may also try your fortune in real estate today. You may also pick the day to settle a monetary issue with a friend or relative. Some females will require spending on celebrations among friends or at the workplace.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy today by having a menu rich in proteins, nutrients, and vitamins. While no major medical complications will happen today, you need to be careful while walking through slippery areas. Some children may also complain about pain in the eyes or skin issues, and it is good to consult a doctor. You may also pick the day to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)