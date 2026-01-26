Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Scorpio Horoscope Today for January 26, 2026: A good news in the family

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen pick the day to launch a new project or idea.

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 6:31 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, enjoy life to its fullest

    Keep the love life productive today. Overcome the challenge at work and ensure you are financially stable. No major health issues will also hurt you today.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy. Professional success will be at your side. Despite the financial status, it is good to keep a watch on the expenditure. You are also good in terms of health.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the relationship engaging and productive. Do not discuss unpleasant topics that may upset your lover today. There will be trouble related to egos. You should also be careful to value the emotions of your partner while making crucial decisions. You should also not get in touch with an ex-lover, as this may seriously impact the present relationship. Married females may conceive today, and you may seriously consider expanding the family. Single natives will see someone walking into their lives.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    You may face minor issues at the workplace. It is crucial not lose one's temper at team sessions. There may be work pressure in the office, but you will be able to overcome it and succeed in accomplishing projects and winning accolades. Those who handle electronics, healthcare, human resources, accounting, media, legal, and management profiles will see opportunities to enhance their skills. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will have positive news. Businessmen may also pick the day to launch a new project or idea.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Finance will come in today. This will help you settle most monetary issues with friends or siblings. You may utilize the money to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. The second part of the day is good to seriously consider real estate. Ensure you take proper precautions while making online transactions. Those who have a plan for a vacation abroad can go ahead with the hotel reservation and flight booking as their financial status permits.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Health will be good. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may complain about minor pain. Sleep well and have healthy food today. Some complications may impact those with kidney ailments. It is good not skip medicines today. Viral fever or sore throat will also be common today. Children must be careful while playing, as minor cuts may happen.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Horoscope Today For January 26, 2026: A Good News In The Family

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes