Scorpio Horoscope Today for January 26, 2026: A good news in the family

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, enjoy life to its fullest Keep the love life productive today. Overcome the challenge at work and ensure you are financially stable. No major health issues will also hurt you today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy. Professional success will be at your side. Despite the financial status, it is good to keep a watch on the expenditure. You are also good in terms of health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today Keep the relationship engaging and productive. Do not discuss unpleasant topics that may upset your lover today. There will be trouble related to egos. You should also be careful to value the emotions of your partner while making crucial decisions. You should also not get in touch with an ex-lover, as this may seriously impact the present relationship. Married females may conceive today, and you may seriously consider expanding the family. Single natives will see someone walking into their lives.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today You may face minor issues at the workplace. It is crucial not lose one's temper at team sessions. There may be work pressure in the office, but you will be able to overcome it and succeed in accomplishing projects and winning accolades. Those who handle electronics, healthcare, human resources, accounting, media, legal, and management profiles will see opportunities to enhance their skills. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will have positive news. Businessmen may also pick the day to launch a new project or idea.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today Finance will come in today. This will help you settle most monetary issues with friends or siblings. You may utilize the money to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. The second part of the day is good to seriously consider real estate. Ensure you take proper precautions while making online transactions. Those who have a plan for a vacation abroad can go ahead with the hotel reservation and flight booking as their financial status permits.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today Health will be good. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may complain about minor pain. Sleep well and have healthy food today. Some complications may impact those with kidney ailments. It is good not skip medicines today. Viral fever or sore throat will also be common today. Children must be careful while playing, as minor cuts may happen.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)