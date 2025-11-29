Scorpio Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: You may expect a change in role through promotion

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions dictate things Look for happy moments in the love affair and keep the partner in spirits. Professional life will be productive. Minor monetary issues may come up today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Get the best moments in the relationship where you will also spend more time with your lover. Professional life would be good and productive. Financial issues may create trouble in investments. Health is good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Continue loving unconditionally. Your lover may be stubborn and may expect you to behave in a specific way. This can lead to chaos in the love affair. Some love affairs will demand the intervention of parents. Today is also auspicious to propose to the crush, and single natives will be successful in embracing a new love affair. Married females can go the family way. It is also good to keep a distance from the ex-lover, as this may create issues in the current love affair.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at the workplace will invite the attention of the management. You may expect a change in role through promotion. IT, healthcare, aviation, banking, tourism, media, and advertising professionals need to be careful about the deadlines. If you are a junior, ensure you bring out innovative concepts that would be accepted by the management. The second part of the day is good to launch a new business idea. Some traders may have licensing issues, and you need to resolve them before the day ends. Students will clear the examinations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues may come up. This will play a major role in investment decisions. You may also reconsider the decision to buy a new automobile. Some females will be dragged into the property dispute within the family. Those who have children studying abroad will need money to pay the tuition fees. Businessmen will see an inflow of funds by noon, and this will help you in promotion activities.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. But some senior natives may complain about breathing issues or sleeplessness, which may require medical attention. There can be minor infections, and these may be impacted by attending the office or classroom. You should also maintain a balance between office and personal life. You may also experience soreness in your throat. Avoid fat and oil and instead opt for a menu rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

