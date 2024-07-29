 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts a new partnership | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts a new partnership

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 29, 2024 12:49 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for July 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle every challenge at work to perform brilliantly.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success is your playmate today

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024. Stay happy in love and skip unpleasant conversations today.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024. Stay happy in love and skip unpleasant conversations today.

Be careful to avoid unpleasant conversations in the relationship and show a willingness to meet the expectations at the office. Prosperity also exists today.

Today, you need to troubleshoot every issue in your love life and consider spending more time together. Handle every challenge at work to perform brilliantly. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You will see changes in the relationship status today. Stay happy in love and skip unpleasant conversations today. Do not get into arguments over frivolous matters. Some new people will come into your life and one among them will become an unavoidable part of your life. Those who are in a relationship and are keen to tie knots can consider taking the final call with the consent of elders. Your family will be supportive today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Handle the professional requirements with utmost care. IT, healthcare, hospitality, automobile, design, mechanical, and architecture professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who are keen to switch jobs can pick the second part of the day to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Businessmen should analyze different angles before signing a new partnership. Though business expansion is a good idea, entrepreneurs must consider different factors when the new market is abroad.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. You may go ahead with the idea of shopping for electronics and home appliances. Some females will spend on luxury items while businessmen will be able to raise funds to expand the trade to new territories. You may also need to find funds to meet the education expenses of the child studying abroad. You may try the fortune in mutual funds but do not invest in stock and speculative business.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac or chest-related infections will develop complications. Scorpios with asthma must avoid dusty areas and seniors should consult a doctor when respiratory issues trouble them. Female Capricorns should not take part in mountaineering today, especially when you have breathing trouble. Skip food rich in fat and grease and instead opt for a menu rich in vegetables and fruits.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts a new partnership
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On