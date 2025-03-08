Menu Explore
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 08, 2025 advice a good time for job change

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 08, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 08, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Minor health issues may also exist today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Adventures pump energy into you

Smooth love life is what you may have today. Continue the commitment at work and this will have positive results. Utilize the options to smartly handle wealth.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2025: Meet up the expectations at work.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2025: Meet up the expectations at work.

Devote more time for love. Meet up the expectations at work. Handle wealth smartly today. Minor health issues may also exist today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be romantic and try for options that will keep the day productive and creative. You both may prefer travelling while parents will also be supportive. Some females will receive a proposal while attending a function or n official event. Those who are married need to stay out of extramarital affairs for a happy married life. Today, your spouse may be too vigilant and avoid such risks. A night drive is a romantic way to end the day. Your parents may support the romance and marriage may also be on the cards.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You may be productive at work and this can give new opportunities to grow. Take up new responsibilities at the office as each one will strengthen your profile. Resolve issues with seniors and avoid arguments in the meeting. Architects, civil engineers, designers, SEO persons, animators, and automobile engineers will prove their potential today. If you are keen to change jobs, this is a good time and you may succeed in grabbing one with a good package.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will happen today. You are good to buy a property or even a vehicle Go ahead with the plan to buy electronic devices. Some females will settle a monetary issue with a friend while you will also find happiness in trying luck in real estate. You may also settle a financial dispute or can also contribute to a celebration within the family. The second half of the day is good for buying jewelry.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor infections that may impact routine life. Do not compromise on the quality of your diet and ensure you have a balanced meal rich in proteins and vitamins. You may develop chest-related issues and it is crucial to avoid climbing stairs while on a vacation. Keep alcohol and tobacco out of the life. Two-wheelers must wear a helmet and should not break traffic rules.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

