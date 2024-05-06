 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024 predicts marriage plans | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024 predicts marriage plans

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 06, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for May 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. There will be a positive change in the financial situation.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You’re good at making things happen

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024. There will be a positive change in the financial situation. Your health is also good today.
Handle all love-related troubles sensibly today & take up new responsibilities at the job. Both finance and health will be positive. Drink plenty of water.

Keep issues in the love affair under the wrap and focus on giving the best results. Professional success will be there. There will be a positive change in the financial situation. Your health is also good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be patient in the love affair. Minor disagreements may be there but do not get into arguments that can complicate things. Your attitude is crucial in the love life today. Plan a romantic dinner where you can also introduce the partner to the family. Most parents will agree to the relationship, which means you can even plan the marriage today. Female Scorpios natives may get pregnant and hence unmarried natives need to be careful while spending time with their lover.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You may don multiple hats at the office. Your professionalism will be displayed at the workplace. Those who are keen to quit the job can update their resume on a job portal as calls for interviews will come in. Maintain a good rapport with co-workers and management. Businessmen can think about new investments. Some healthcare professionals will find opportunities to go abroad. Those who are keen to move to a new organization can put down the paper today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good today. All previous financial troubles will be resolved today. You may sell a property or will buy one today. The first part of the day is good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. There will be an extra source of income which will benefit in needy times. Some Scorpios who are into business will find support from foreign locations.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major mishaps will happen today in terms of health. But ensure you maintain physical fitness through exercise or yoga. Keep a watch on the diet and avoid oily and greasy stuff. Minor infections will be common among Scorpios today but this will not have a serious impact on routine life. Pregnant Gemini natives should not take part in adventure sports as it can be risky.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi
Monday, May 06, 2024
