Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2023 predicts an ideal day for future planning

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for May 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Today is auspicious for surgery and another clinical diagnosis.

Daily horoscope prediction says, scorpio, you are a man of integrity

Minor hiccups in the love life need to be resolved. Office life is mostly issue-free. The health is good but the day is not in favor of financial decisions.

Talk openly about the issues prevailing in the relationship to resolve them. While at office, you will face no major challenges, avoid major financial decisions today. Your health is also good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Beware of an outsider who may intrude into your relationship today. This may create a ruckus in the love life and your partner may become unpredictable. Avoid this chaotic scene by being vigilant. Keep a watch on your partner but do not impose your beliefs and concepts. Always be tolerant but cautious. Your love may take a new turn today. However, discuss it in detail. Any crucial decision needs to be taken after proper discussion. Married couples can think about family expansion today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

No major hurdle at the office. However, ensure you complete the tasks assigned. There can be ego-related issues, especially with someone whom you always trusted. You may be a victim of office politics. A client who is satisfied with your performance may mail appreciating you, which would add value during appraisal. Avoid crucial financial decisions at the office today. Entrepreneurs should wait for a day to sign a partnership deal and the day is not auspicious for that.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Do not make major money decisions today. As per the money horoscope for today, Scorpios may have a tough time with investment. Avoid large-scale decisions about stock and speculative business. Some Scorpios may face emergency financial need and this may derail your whole wealth plan.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

As their health is good, Scorpios can relax. However, you should not miss regular medications. Senior Scorpios may have pain in joints and may have difficulty walking. Today is auspicious for surgery and another clinical diagnosis. Those suffering from blood, heart, and lung-related ailments may have some issues in the second half of the day. Beware of slippery roads while riding a bike at night, especially when it rains.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Thursday, May 18, 2023
