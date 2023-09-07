Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 7, 2023 predicts minor ailments

Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle every pressure with a smile

Ensure a successful love life along with a professional one. Today, your health will be fine. The day is good to make major financial decisions. Check more

Be sincere in your love life and you’ll see the impact. Handle official challenges with confidence today. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You are romantic today and this will reflect upon your relationship. Pamper the lover and shower affection which will take the relationship to the next level. All existing relationship issues will be resolved today. Some Scorpios will also meet interesting people to fall in love. Married females should not try to dominate their spouses today as this may lead to trouble.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Today is not good to indulge in office politics and instead focus on the job. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow today. Some Scorpios who are into engineering, mechanical, and hospitality trades will not be rewarded as expected. But this is temporary as your career will see progress in the coming days. In case you have a plan to quit the job, today is good to update the resume on a job website.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

There will be no financial trouble in your life as wealth will be pouring in from different sources. You may consider buying a property, house, or vehicle. All pending dues will be cleared and some Scorpios will also repay the loan. Businessmen can be confident about funds today. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Do not take the official pressure to home and ensure you spend time with the family. Some minor allergies may be there and females may have migraine in the second half of the day. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. It is important to make exercise a part of your routine. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

