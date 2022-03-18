Scorpio Horoscope predictions for March 18: Your work may affect your health

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio personalities, if anyone can best keep a secret and that too for a long time, it has to be you only. You are highly secretive and determined to achieve whatever you wish. You are at the same time has a revengeful heart that comes to play when your emotional side is being hit and brutalized. But being revenge full, only plays as your defense mechanism and your traits of having big heart full of loyalty and commitment still stays strong and powerful. You are a strong person and nothing can come in between your firmness and will determination. You are going to make the most of the day by coming in power with your firm determination. You are going to achieve your set goals today with your intuition and wisdom sense.

Scorpio Finance Today

Finance and money matters will stay stable yet strong. You will have the right vision to invest in the right lines. By the evening, you might have to spend a few bucks buying a good gift for your friend.

Scorpio Family Today

There can be sense of joy and happiness in your family today. It is possible that you may be involved in some kind of family event celebration. Everybody at home is going to have a good time sitting together.

Scorpio Career Today

Career holds an important place for you in your life and you work hard to achieve your goals. Finally, your dedication and labor are going to reflect in your career success and you are going to make good progress.

Scorpio Health Today

Health may not remain in the best of its capabilities today. You may feel tired and over exhausted for running here and there in order to cope u with your hectic work schedule.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse might not be feeling good today. They may have frequent mood swings and it will create a need for you to be there with them. This can lead to some frustration level between you and your lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026