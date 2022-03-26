Scorpio Horoscope predictions for March 26: Please don’t rush to conclusions

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio born personality, don’t have so many feelings and emotions stored in your heart. It is good to be expressive and you shall take this as freedom. It would be no doubt to say that you make one of the most hard working signs in the whole zodiac sign list and this is why when you set your heart upon, you put all of hard work and soul in it. You are also highly intellect and carry the capability to flourish even in the most challenging and dreadful phases of life. But today, you shall not remain so self-centered. Take some time out and plan for your future and spend some good quality time with your lover. Go for a walk in the nature, you will feel relaxed and calm. Don’t rush for things.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your finances and money are blossoming with a new shine and hope and you like everything about it. Your right decisions are rewarding you for the good returns on investments. But lend anyone a loan today, even if it is your close friend or relative.

Scorpio Family Today

You are going to make some merry in the family. You may get in a mood to take a break or short leave from your work and spend the time with your family members, especially the children in the family. You may take them out for a picnic as well.

Scorpio Career Today

Career wise, your day is going to stay light and as usual. You may sign up for new projects and your future may get bright with this. Students can have the right vision to take the right academic choices.

Scorpio Health Today

Your mental health needs some concern today. You may involve yourself in some recreational activity or some creative activity such as painting, and dancing. Reading a book may also help to loosen up and light your mood.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse is looking for some extra attention and love from you. In the past you may not have the time, but today it is best advised that you make up for all that lost time and start with a new beginning together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026