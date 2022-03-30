Scorpio Horoscope predictions for March 30: Good time to resolve your problems

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio born personality, your honesty and loyalty is praised and loved by everyone and anyone around you. You take a stand for your relationships and people like you for the sheer courage and boldness that you show in order to respect and value other people. You are extremely professional and ambitious at the same time. For you, your career and its ambitions make a great deal in life. You follow a practical and realist approach in matters of dealing with problems and challenges and today you might have to implement the same sense of style in your business dealings. Be aware of getting friendly and familiar with some stranger asking for help. Stay active on your social account.

Scorpio Finance Today

Keep a close watch on the share market today and if invested a great amount of money, don’t invest any more today. Real estate investment will be beneficial for you.

Scorpio Family Today

There can be a unique sense of freedom and peace prevailing in your home today after a very long time. If you have been suffering from some family problems in the recent times, it is a good time to resolve them.

Scorpio Career Today

Your career graph is speeding up better, but you may find it a little slow today. You will feel like there is little or no progress being made as compared to your efforts and hard work.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health may stay normal but at the same time, you can have some flu like symptoms at the nighttime. This all can happen because of lack of sleep and proper rest. Don’t exhaust and tire yourself.

Scorpio Love Life Today

It is going to be a day full of romance and love for you. You are going to spend some memorable moments with your partner or spouse and might go on a date as well.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Lemon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026