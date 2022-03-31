Scorpio Horoscope predictions for March 31: Avoid temptation to buy luxurious

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You always listen to your heart. You are a born leader, and you believe in leading your team with equality. Several of your choices are often influenced by past experiences, especially your failures. You are advised to keep aside all your pre-conceived notions while making any important decision. You must relax and examine all your actions before moving ahead in life. Keep aloof from verbal duals with your seniors at the workplace and try learning new skills that would benefit your professional growth. You are likely to be able to utilize your intelligence wisely and succeed in all that you may undertake as desired. You need a break from your busy schedule. What can be a better place to detox than a destination synonymous with life and thrill? Those who are considering buying land can finalize the deal with the proper evolution of the deal offered. Sealing the deal at the right time can be beneficial for you.

Scorpio Finance Today

You have always invested wisely and have got profit. The day is great for you as your bank balance may make you realise the importance of saving. Avoid any temptation to buy luxurious items like cars for the time being.

Scorpio Family Today

Sometimes great things come in small packages. You are likely to learn this when your siblings give you the best advice today. Instead of ignoring it, you are advised to their suggestions seriously and give them a thought.

Scorpio Career Today

Those who are working in a joint venture are likely to experience considerable growth. Co-ordination among the partners is likely to fetch you more assignments and projects which may open more avenues of success for you and your partner.

Scorpio Health Today

Enjoy your day with good home-cooked food. Keep a check on your routine and adding yoga in daily exercise is highly recommended for beneficial problems. Adults with breathing problems are likely to get relief.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Love is in the air. However, you are advised to be careful while making any move in your relationship. You are blessed to have a supportive partner, but you should keep postponing things any further.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

