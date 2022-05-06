Scorpio Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 6, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Hey Scorpion, it is time to raise your bar! You are finally getting acknowledged for all your hard work, research and analytics done in the recent days. It is a day where you will excel in fulfilling all your responsibilities quite well and along with this manage a hectic day exceptionally good. You may get a call from a foreign university to study if you are a student and if in job, you can expect overseas job offers today. Make the most of your day by staying productive and positive in your approach. However, don’t take this success for granted and try to stick to your plans to conceive better outcomes in the near future. Avoid long distance travel if possible.

Scorpio Finance Today

You will make a great success in establishing a long pending deal especially in the business front. New clientele or an additional business partner is also inflicted in your financial horoscope.

Scorpio Family Today

You are schooling people around you and this is what not many people are appreciating about you. Make sense with your talks and don’t give your advice to anyone till asked. Stay dedicated to your home responsibilities.

Scorpio Career Today

Your boss is going to show a true bossy side today and you will have to deal with the consequences diplomatically. Don’t lose your calm and stay your cool to maintain a good rapport with your seniors in your work place.

Scorpio Health Today

You can get relieved from a chronic disease and may finally feel better in your body. Your fitness can also increase if you are ready to make the b=necessary efforts and changes required.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Be the best with your words and don’t use any harsh language as it may straight way hurt the sentiments of your lover or spouse. Also try to be understanding and concerned with the ongoing issues in your partner’s life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON