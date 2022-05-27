Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction for May27,'22 states, focus on health
horoscope

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction for May27,'22 states, focus on health

Dear Scorpio, your daily astrological predictions for May 27, 2022 suggests, investing in property market can bring long term benefits.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for May 27, 2022: This is a moderate day.
Published on May 27, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Dear Scorpions, this is a moderate day. You may need to focus on your health, profession and finances. Those who are planning to travel today, they should postpone or cancel trip plans as stars are not favorable. Those who are planning business trips to meet clients, they may not get favorable results or trip may harm your health. It is good to plan all your meetings online, so that you can discuss important things virtually. Investing in property market can bring long term benefits.

Your love life may turn out fine and you may get plenty of reasons to smile and celebrate with your partner or spouse. Small get together or religious activities may keep homemakers busy. You have good financial condition and now you can think about making a long-term investment.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Scorpio Finance Today: This is a good day on the financial front, Scorpio, you may get new ideas to boost your income. Some may change jobs or start a new business to earn more money. Making any major business or job changing decision may impact your financial condition.

Scorpio Family Today: Things are okay on the family front and you have nothing to worry about. Siblings may get married soon. Homemakers may be busy in attending guests today and preparing for kitty parties.

Scorpio Career Today: You may have to devote extra hours in order to finish your workload. Your enthusiasm, energy, strategy and time management skills may impress everyone around you.

Scorpio Health Today: Some may focus on their important qualities and try to find out the ways to control aggression and anger. Scorpio, day is moderate and you may plan to spend it with loved ones.

Scorpio Love Life Today: Every day is different and gives you different experiences. Singles may meet someone special and have relaxed and enjoyable time today. This is the perfect day to impress lover by a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope scorpio daily horoscope zodiac horoscope today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP