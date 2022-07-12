Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 12,'22 states,enhance skills

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Today, Scorpios will feel self-motivated and wish to learn more to enhance their skills. This will give a boost to your career ambitions. You are likely to perform to the best of your ability, which may be noticed by your seniors. You may succeed in making the right move to increase your wealth and improve your financial position today. You may get to spend time in the company of like-minded people and attach yourself to projects that are for everyone's betterment. The atmosphere is likely to be peaceful at home. Time to make your vacation a dream come true. Travelling in comfort with kids to an adventurous place might be possible. Your apprehension about a property may turn out to be true, so take appropriate steps to prevent it. Young Scorpio students appearing for an important exam are likely to achieve good marks with diligent efforts.

Saturn Transit Impact on Scorpio The transition of Saturn may affect your personal and professional lives positively. You are likely to achieve goals through grit and determination on the professional front. Improvement in the relationship with your near and dear ones after a bitter fight may brighten your life. The transit promises a bloom in your financial health as all your plans bring success. A long journey undertaken by you during this time may be accomplished without delays. Your health is like to remain robust and no problems are foreseen during transit time.

Scorpio Finance Today Investment in performing sectors would lay the foundation for future profits. Those in business are likely to see a spike in profits. Scorpios can also reconnect with people from the past and discuss new investment ideas. Expect to get some positive outcomes.

Scorpio Family Today Your nice gesture would lift the spirits of relatives as you thank them for their timely help. You are also likely to enjoy cordial relationships with your family, children and friends. Peace may prevail in Scorpio native’s house.

Scorpio Career Today Your excellent written and verbal communication skills help in enhancing career prospects. Today, you will get an opportunity to complete long-overdue projects. Some Scorpio professionals may get due appreciation from higher authorities and will feel happy about their future growth prospects.

Scorpio Health Today Don’t depend on only fate rather make efforts to improve your health. Practice some de-stressing techniques or activities for a healthy mind and spirit. Allow yourself to be pampered a little and give yourself anything you require on priority.

Scorpio Love Life Today Flirting with others to irritate your romantic partner could create a rift in relations. So, check such an impulse. A dull romantic encounter could force one to rethink to continue it. Married Scorpio natives will have to navigate some contentious issues.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

