Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 27,'22 states, avoid lending
horoscope

Dear Scorpio, your daily astrological predictions for July 27, 2022 suggests, you need to avoid lending money to people as chances of recovering it are low.
Published on Jul 27, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio natives are likely to have a good run on the professional front. Your inputs may lead to the organization’s profit, thus benefitting you in return. On the domestic front, you may bond well with your loved ones. This may strengthen your interpersonal ties. This is likely to reflect positively on your health as well. You may be happy, which can greatly lead to overall wellbeing and mental peace. On the flipside, your financial situation may be moderate. Income and expenses are likely to remain balanced. Your love life may be monotonous. You may need to breathe new life in romance to spice it up and enjoy with your partner. An exciting trip together is likely to bring you two closer and enhance your bond. Selling an immovable asset may be quite lucrative. Students are likely to underperform.

Scorpio Finance Today Scorpios, you need to avoid lending money to people as chances of recovering it are low. You may need to weigh all pros and cons of a lucrative business deal offered to you before making any financial commitment.

Scorpio Family Today A suitable marriage proposal of an eligible sibling in the family is likely to be finalized, which may fill your domestic life with happiness and bliss. Inheritance of an ancestral property may also keep your family life bubbling with joy.

Scorpio Career Today On your professional front Scorpios, your sincere efforts may be lauded by subordinates and seniors alike. Your employers are carefully observing your every move. So make no mistake, as a promotion is on the cards for you!

Scorpio Health Today Scorpios are likely to remain disease-free and there may be no ailments to pull you back. You are likely to hit the gym with a renewed energy. It may keep you in shape. Breathing exercises may also help you stay calm and stress-free.

Scorpio Love Life Today On the romantic front, some Scorpio natives may have to face temporary separation from your partner. Youngsters may find it difficult to adjust with their beloved. Take time to know each other well.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
horoscope scorpio sun signs astrology zodiac horoscope today daily horoscope
