Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 28,'22 states, unexcited love

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) For Scorpios, an excellent financial condition may bring joy. You may be able to purchase your dream home with profits from shares. Your health remains sound. Yoga, meditation, and physical activities are likely to keep you energetic. On the domestic front, you may enjoy the company of elders and children alike. This may help you unwind and elevate your mood. However, on the job front, you may face problems. Not paying attention to the task at hand is likely to invite your boss’ ire. Your love life is likely to become unexciting. You and your partner may have to make concerted efforts to breathe new life into your romance to take it to newer heights. Plan an adventure together that may help you bond intimately. Property dealings may fetch handsome gains. Students are likely to ramp up their efforts to succeed on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today Scorpios, your financial standing may be strong and you are likely to make investments in land or property or buy a vehicle. You may also gain profits from an additional source of income. Loaned money may be recovered today.

Scorpio Family Today For Scorpio natives, your family life is likely to be rewarding as you get to spend time with your loved ones. A break from work may enable you to lend a helping hand in household chores, spreading cheer at home.

Scorpio Career Today Scorpios, your indolence and disinterest in work on the professional front may pile it up and your seniors may not like the way you function. Giving up on your procrastination can help you surge ahead. Do it before it is too late.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today Health of Scorpio natives is likely to remain fine and you may find relief from minor itches that were troubling you since long. Pilates and yoga may help you attain a healthy body and sound mind. Proper diet and rest may also add to it.

Scorpio Love Life Today Scorpios, your love life is likely to go through tough times. Your beloved may not be loyal to you, which may leave you heartbroken. Give them a chance to mend their ways and reconcile to save the precious relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON