Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 5,'22 states, joyful day

SCORPIO(Oct 24-Nov 22) Today, the stars will bring positive results for Scorpios in many cases. You will be lucky in money matters today. There is a possibility of getting a sudden monetary benefit. You may even benefit from transactions relating to real estate. Today you may even earn success with personal efforts. You will stay joyful and will try to keep people around you happy. This may fill your house with peace and tranquillity. Your family and kin will remain supportive of your decisions. However, your mind may be preoccupied with unnecessary things due to which there could be stress and you may not be able to concentrate on your work. Those in a job should try to maintain a cordial relationship with their superiors. You can go on a short trip with your spouse or lover and the mutual bonding will increase. Some Scorpio students will see some notable achievements in academics. Some of you make even get the possession of a property booked earlier.

Scorpio Finance Today Your income prospects are likely to be good today. Past investments may bring handsome returns. Calculated risks in financial matters are likely to bring a windfall for some Scorpios. Budding entrepreneurs may successfully pitch their idea to an influential backer.

Scorpio Family Today Today, your affection towards your family will increase. You may face mental stress and there could be ups and downs in your health. However, in every situation, your family will support you and will stand firmly with you.

Scorpio Career Today Today, you could face some ups and downs in your career. You may have to work hard to achieve your targets. Your relationship with senior officials at work may deteriorate. Also, be cautious of any untoward incident which may affect your job.

Scorpio Health Today Some of you may take an interest in spirituality today. You will be strong mentally and will perform all your tasks with efficiency. You may finally start your workout and include a healthful diet in your daily habit. It will help you stay fit and more focused on your work.

Scorpio Love Life Today Today, your partner is likely to remain emotionally sensitive; so be careful of what you say to them. Try to listen to what is bothering them. An unfavourable situation on romantic will improve remarkably. Some Scorpios may also enjoy some enjoyable moments in your partner’s company.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

