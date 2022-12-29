Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022: Tips for a healthy relationship

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, make yourself a priority today, Scorpio natives. Since unfinished tasks are likely to pile up, you may need to take special care of your health today. It would help if you paused any new professional endeavours until the dust settles. Now is the time to be on the lookout for people who might try to sabotage your work situation. Nonetheless, today you can anticipate receiving a supplementary payment from your company. Promotions and pay raises could be a path to better financial stability. On the home front, however, things would be calm and peaceful. In a romantic relationship, having your partner close by can boost your mood. Making an effort to be humble and committed in your remarks can go a long way toward fostering a close, healthy relationship. To succeed on the academic front, you need to develop a plan and stick to it. Scorpio students don't waste time thinking about the past; instead, concentrate on the future.

Scorpio Finance Today

Today is probably the day that Scorpio natives' financial situation drastically improves. If you invest cautiously and with forethought, you may be able to put yourself in a position where you no longer have to worry about money.

Scorpio Family Today

There will be a new dimension to your family's bond for you to discover. As a result, you should be able to find some sort of equilibrium in your life. Your intuition and the advice of your elders may see you through any difficulty.

Scorpio Career Today

If you want to make a favourable impression at work, you should finish your projects early. Help could come to you from unanticipated sources. You can be asked to relocate if you're a Scorpio working for the government.

Scorpio Health Today

Scorpio natives must learn to control their emotional eating. Keep an eye on what you eat today if you have a history of food allergies. You must detox and increase your fibre intake. Mild aerobic and breathing exercises can complement your current workout routine.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Scorpio natives looking to stoke the flames of love will find today to be a perfect day to do so. There are days like today when you realise how much your partner truly cares about you. Scorpios who have been trying to find love may meet an interesting person.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

