Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022: A marriage in the family

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It seems to be a good day for the Scorpio natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may enjoy a trip with your loved ones and try something new to refresh your mind and body. Careerwise, its a moderate day. You may have a lot in your plate and you may seek assistance from colleagues to complete it. Some may have to travel out of town to meet new clients. Family members may push you to do something you do not like and it may upset you a little bit.

Love birds may be busy finding out the ways to rekindle their love life and add spark to it. Everything seems okay, but you may face some financial issues. Try to avoid spending on unnecessary things and focus on savings. Those who are planning to investing in property, they should research well and consult experts before making any final and big decision.

Scorpio Finance Today:

It does not seem to be the favorable day on the financial front. Some challenges are foreseen on the business front. It is not an auspicious time to take up a new partnership venture.

Scorpio Family Today:

You may take some major responsibility on the home front. Homemakers may have a hectic schedule. Someone in your family may get married.

Scorpio Career Today:

It is going to be a moderate day. Working professionals may get some onsite opportunities. Freshers may start their career and focus on professional training. Try to answer your phone calls or emails in order to keep things under control on the work front.

Scorpio Health Today:

It seems to be a moderately favorable day on the health front. Some may be vulnerable to infections. You should make some dietary changes in order to boost your immunity.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

This is a moderate day. Singles may find like-minded people and think about starting a relationship. Married couples may put efforts to strengthen their relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

