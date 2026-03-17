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    Scorpio Horoscope Today for March 17, 2026: If your work involves visiting a client's office, expect successful outcome

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Those in new relationships should consider planning a short getaway to deepen their mutual understanding.

    Published on: Mar 17, 2026 7:18 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Bold Steps Toward Personal and Professional Joy

    Today encourages you to take decisive action toward long-term happiness. While minor hurdles may appear in your personal life, your tactical approach will ensure they are resolved effectively. Your professional commitment remains a source of strength, and with both health and wealth on an upward trajectory, the day promises significant fulfilment.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    Focus on keeping your romantic life productive and creative today. For single Scorpios, this is an auspicious moment to express your feelings to a crush, as a positive response is highly likely. If you have been considering marriage, today is a favorable day to make that life-altering commitment. Those in new relationships should consider planning a short getaway to deepen their mutual understanding. Married individuals must be vigilant about keeping external influences out of their private lives and should prioritize peaceful dialogue over heated arguments.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Taking on new responsibilities will only serve to make you stronger today. Professionals in architecture, civil engineering, design, and automobile engineering will find rewarding opportunities to prove their potential. SEO experts and animators are also likely to excel. While lawyers, healthcare professionals, and media personnel should exercise caution during the morning hours, the rest of the day promises accolades and client appreciation. If your work involves visiting a client's office, expect a successful outcome. Job seekers should stay optimistic, as encouraging employment news may arrive before the day ends.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    A steady inflow of wealth enables you to make significant purchases such as a new vehicle or real estate. While you are in a position to help a friend or relative in need, it is wise to avoid the stock market today, as returns may not favor your portfolio. Instead, use your funds to plan for future joy by booking international travel and making hotel reservations. For entrepreneurs, the day is excellent for clearing debts and successfully raising capital for new ventures.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    Begin your day with physical activity like jogging at a nearby park to set a positive tone for your body. Pay close attention to your vision, as minor eye irritations may occur. To maintain your vitality, reduce your sugar intake and remove processed foods from your menu. If senior family members complain of chest or stomach discomfort, seek professional medical advice immediately. Today is also a powerful day to commit to a healthier lifestyle by choosing to quit tobacco or alcohol.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strengths: You are known for being mystic, practical, and highly intelligent. Your independent and dedicated nature makes you a charming and sensible companion.
    • Weaknesses: Guard against tendencies toward being suspicious, overly complicated, or arrogant.
    • Symbol: The Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Ruling Planet: Pluto and Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple and Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Compatibility Chart

    • Natural Affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good Compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair Compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Low Compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Horoscope Today For March 17, 2026: If Your Work Involves Visiting A Client's Office, Expect Successful Outcome

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