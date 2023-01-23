Scorpio Horoscope Today, January 23, 2023: A physically active day

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
January 23, 2023

Horoscope Today for January 23 to read the daily astrological prediction for Scorpio. You're also good at making new friends, you may even make some new friends today. In your professional life, you would be largely satisfied by your performance.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today for January 23, 2023: Make sure that your ego doesn't take over your relationship.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You have a balanced day ahead. You can do good in sports today. You're also good at making new friends, you may even make some new friends today. In your professional life, you would be largely satisfied by your performance. You can also expect some appreciation of your work by your boss. You are never short of ideas on how to improve your business. Your finances are also largely balanced for the day. Property may not be able to give you the result that you want out of it. You have a chance of getting into an argument with your partner today. Make sure that your ego doesn't take over your relationship. You need to focus on your health as well.

Scorpio Finance Today

You are expected to be in a good financial position today. You can think about investing in safer options like mutual funds etc, based on your risk appetite. The stocks that you've invested in, may give you a good return soon.

Scorpio Family Today

The day which your family would be happy. Visiting a religious site with your parents not only makes them happy, it may give you the inner peace which you have been looking for.

Scorpio Career Today

The day would be good for your professional life. You can expect meeting your targets for the month by time. Any stress for your work life would be temporary in nature.

Scorpio Health Today

You can expect a healthy day ahead. Make sure that you take adequate protein in order to support your healthy lifestyle. You may need to increase your protein intake based on the exercises you do. Do not take any gastric ailments lightly.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may have a tough day in your love life today. You may feel ignored by your crush. Today may not be the best day to confess your feelings for your crush. Make sure that you do not let ego come in the way of a healthy relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

