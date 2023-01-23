Scorpio Horoscope Today, January 23, 2023: A physically active day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You have a balanced day ahead. You can do good in sports today. You're also good at making new friends, you may even make some new friends today. In your professional life, you would be largely satisfied by your performance. You can also expect some appreciation of your work by your boss. You are never short of ideas on how to improve your business. Your finances are also largely balanced for the day. Property may not be able to give you the result that you want out of it. You have a chance of getting into an argument with your partner today. Make sure that your ego doesn't take over your relationship. You need to focus on your health as well.

Scorpio Finance Today

You are expected to be in a good financial position today. You can think about investing in safer options like mutual funds etc, based on your risk appetite. The stocks that you've invested in, may give you a good return soon.

Scorpio Family Today

The day which your family would be happy. Visiting a religious site with your parents not only makes them happy, it may give you the inner peace which you have been looking for.

Scorpio Career Today

The day would be good for your professional life. You can expect meeting your targets for the month by time. Any stress for your work life would be temporary in nature.

Scorpio Health Today

You can expect a healthy day ahead. Make sure that you take adequate protein in order to support your healthy lifestyle. You may need to increase your protein intake based on the exercises you do. Do not take any gastric ailments lightly.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may have a tough day in your love life today. You may feel ignored by your crush. Today may not be the best day to confess your feelings for your crush. Make sure that you do not let ego come in the way of a healthy relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

