Scorpio Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Follow these health tips

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily astrological prediction says, your wealth might help you not feel the weight of the world today. Practicing yoga might help you relax and unwind today. Your day at work might give you a boost of productivity and help you finish pending projects. Your family might crave your affection today, so try to provide the same to them. Your travel plans might work out just the way you intend them to. The sale or buying of property might be a fruitful venture today. You might face a strain in your romantic life today, but try to deal with it with love and care, and might be easily resolved.

Scorpio Finance Today

You might experience financial stability today. Investing in cryptocurrency might be a good idea, provided that you choose cautiously. Try to reduce frivolous expenses today, as it might help you in the long run.

Scorpio Family Today

Your familial strains might be alleviated today, as you might have a positive time with your family. You might be tempted to discuss the family's plans, but do so only with a structured plan for the same. Your in-laws might give you a surprise today. You might get some interesting news about your relatives today.

Scorpio Career Today

Your day at work might be very productive today. There might be a possibility of experiencing a reduced workload today. If you are expecting an appraisal, you might get some news regarding the same today. Your startup might see some new clientele today, so try to create an organised plan for growth.

Scorpio Health Today

Avoid eating out today, as it might not be good for your health. Try including pilates in your schedule today. Getting adequate rest might be a good idea for you today. Deviating from your exercise schedule might not be good for your health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You might face a rough patch in your love life today. However, these can be easily resolved with love and affection. Remember to remind your partner of all the loving memories you share, and cherish their existence.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Gray

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

