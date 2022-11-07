Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 7, 2022: A fortunate day on the work front

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)Scorpio, you may be emotional but you know how to manage your funds. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may keep your emotions aside when it comes to spending and this makes you financially strong. Today, you may find that your business partner may be loyal to you at all times, good or bad. He/she may provide you with the right guidance to handle financial matters. This may be a blessing for you. Your family may be considerate in your decisions and may accept them peacefully. You may feel fortunate to have a loving family. This peace and comfort state of mind may help you improve your potential at work. You may get recognition in your area of expertise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today Scorpio, all financial problems may seem to resolve. You may start to think positive and explore new ventures to invest. Things may improve drastically and there may be unexpected gain of money.

Scorpio Family Today You may work towards making some favorable changes at your home. You may do this after discussing with your family members. There may be a wedding in the close family and this may bring joy and laughter. You may get busy with shopping along with all family members.

Scorpio Career Today A fortunate day for you Scorpio on the career front. Any meeting that you attend today may bring positive results. Your performance at work may be optimum as you may work stress free and calm. There may be no tension in professional life. You may work with complete trust and honesty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today You may try to work towards a balanced lifestyle that may involve eating healthy, drinking lots of water, consuming seasonal fruits, including high protein diet, taking substantial rest and exercising a bit. You may experience a wonderful change in your body because of this.

Scorpio Love Life Today Today, your love life may not be so loving or interesting. As the day may progress, you may get a chance to work upon your relationship. Try to spend some time with your partner and things may be good again.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON