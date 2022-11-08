Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 8, 2022: Avoid property matters

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) It seems to be an excellent day; you just need to avoid getting involved in any property matter. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your good health and positive mindset may give you courage to try something new and face your fears. Some challenging tasks may be assigned to you at work, but you may use your knowledge and experience to manage these issues. Your smart approaches may get you appreciation from clients or boss. Some may get a salary hike or bonus. Stability is indicated on the financial front. You may find multiple sources of income.

Businesspersons may be busy with client meetings or product promotions. Family members may plan an outing or picnic today and expect you to be with them. It may be a romantic evening for love birds. Dear Scorpio, You may enjoy company of your partner and plan to watch a romantic movie together.

Discover what stars have in store for you.

Scorpio Finance Today: The day may bring mixed results for the Scorpio natives. You may face some financial issues, but someone may offer you financial help. Avoid splurging on things you do not want.

Scorpio Family Today: This is a moderate day. You may be concerned about some of the choices your children make today. Married couples may plan an outing.

Scorpio Career Today: The day may be full of opportunities and you may also get promotion at work. Your determination, hard work and honesty may inspire your colleagues too. Some may succeed in their efforts to get government jobs.

Scorpio Health Today: The day may be favorable on the health front. students may be focused on their studies. You may also indulge in some spiritual activities or seek spiritual guidance.

Scorpio Love Life Today: It seems to be a good day on the love front. Married couples may feel the happiness of childbirth. Divorced men or women may find love again. An intimate dinner date is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

