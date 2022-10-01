Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 1, 2022: Time to shine bright

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpios are likely to become a bundle of energy and live wire as they tackle both personal and professional fronts with a lot of élans. On the professional front, standing up for what’s right with courage and fortitude contributes to Scorpio natives' success. The inflow of money will be up to the expectations and even allow assistance to a needy person. Family appears to be supportive towards the changes you wish to implement at home. Scorpio natives' love life promises to be exciting with new and unexpected developments. Changing your eating habits can help you maintain your fitness and immunity today. Consume foods that are healthy for your immunity and keep your digestive health in check. Scorpio students need to clear their doubts to improve performance on the academic front. With your wit and banter, you are likely to be the star of a social gathering or event. Do not be afraid to say what’s on your mind.

Scorpio Finance Today A luxury item is likely to be bought soon as the financial front remains bright. Repayment of the loan will pose no problem with proper money management for Scorpios. You are likely to succeed in raising capital by collecting outstanding debts to fund your dream project.

Scorpio Family Today Satisfaction and comfort will follow you in the form of surprises from your family. You can even expect some monetary support in time of need. Togetherness is likely to strengthen loving bonds as you devote time to family. Verify all facts before taking any action on the domestic front.

Scorpio Career Today A professional matter is likely to be resolved in your favour. You will be able to effectively communicate your points in front of seniors on the professional front. Being amiable to changes can turn the tide in your favour on the professional front.

Scorpio Health Today It will serve you well to concentrate on eating healthy and opting for organic foods. Energy and vitamin-rich foods like oranges, spinach, leafy vegetable, and salads may help you maintain a healthy balance. A healthy diet will not only improve your digestion but also give you an abundance of energy.

Scorpio Love Life Today The romantic front appears rosy as Scorpio natives meet an ideal match unexp j b ectedly. However, hesitation is likely to come in the way of expressing your romantic feelings. So, shrug off all doubts and grab the golden chance for a blissful experience.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

