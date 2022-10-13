Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 13, 2022: The day for businessmen

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This can be a productive day on the work front. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get recognition and reward for the efforts you have been putting in for a long to complete a complicated project. Client meetings are in a row today, so you may be a bit busy on the work front. Some may have to travel to foreign countries in order to promote their new business and reach the target audience. This is a favourable day for people who are in the export or import business. A leisure trip may prove a bit more costly than expected.

Parents may buy you a property or home soon. Homemakers may be busy window shopping or checking online stores to get the best deals or discounts on purchases of some specific products. Your love partner may give you hard time and neglect your needs. It's good to give him or her some time and wait for things to be normal again. Some health issues are foreseen, so be careful.

What lies further? Know more:

Scorpio Finance Today:

The day may bring mixed results. You may face some challenges in getting outstanding payments cleared. Some may look for different financial avenues to boost income and savings.

Scorpio Family Today:

This is a good day. Someone in your family may get married and you may be busy shopping, dancing, and attending different events.

Scorpio Career Today:

This is an excellent day for some. Property dealers or real estate agents may earn good commissions. Some may invest in personality development and honing their skills. Smooth work progress is indicated.

Scorpio Health Today:

Your horoscope indicates that you may face a challenging day along with some health issues. Overthinking and anxiety may make the day even worse, so try to control your emotions and try meditation to calm yourself down.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

It's not a favorable day and some complicated situations may arise. Misunderstandings are indicated. You should be alert and careful during the conversation with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

