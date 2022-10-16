Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 16, 2022: Everything may go well

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, this is going to be a moderate day for the Scorpio natives. Their good health may give them courage to hit the road or go on a solo trip to enjoy the beauty of nature. Yoga and meditation can prove healing for some dealing with work stress lately. Financial condition seems stable. You may invest on a luxurious item or buy your loved one’s expensive gifts. Some may also buy a new property.

Family may become a great support system for you and their love and assistance may make your life easier. Some work issues may crop up and compel you to take some tough decisions. Joining some advanced courses are indicated for some. Your love life seems okay. You may get some free time to spend with your beloved and enjoy interesting things around you.

What stars have in store for Scorpio natives? Read ahead:

Scorpio Finance Today:

It is a moderate day. You may find a good property deal and try to grab this opportunity. Some may also buy an affordable travel package.

Scorpio Family Today:

It seems to be an excellent day on the home front. Everything may go well. Your family may be supportive of your ideas. It's time to relax and enjoy exciting things happening at home.

Scorpio Career Today:

Things may not go well on the work front; some issues may crop up. Try to understand the root cause of these issues and then start working on them to take your work life back on track.

Scorpio Health Today:

It's a favorable day. You may concentrate on bringing in a better and more discipline routine to make your life better and easier. You may take the right measures to stay healthy and fine.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

A long vacation with spouse or beloved is on the cards. Some may enjoy dinner and a long drive with a partner. Your spouse may buy you something expensive or throw a surprise for you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

