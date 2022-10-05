Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 5, 2022: Have an awesome day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpios might find that day favourable and prosperous. Things begin to look up on the professional front, especially for those starting something new. You are probably going to stay content and committed to your objectives. You should live by the maxim "plan well, execute better" today. You can anticipate a steady inflow of money as your financial situation is about to get better. There may be tension between you and a close family member; handling the situation with kindness and patience is crucial. Today you are likely to feel exceptionally energised and have significantly increased stamina. This is a good day for dealing in property. You get an opportunity to unleash and harness hidden negotiating powers to your benefit. A tough and important exam or competition is likely to be cracked by Scorpio natives with a little help from mentors. Someone’s unwavering attention will have you thoroughly impressed.

Scorpio Finance Today Financially, your position is likely to remain steady, and opportunities to add to your wealth may materialise. However, keeping tight control on expenses will help you prevent wasteful expenditures.

Scorpio Family Today Today you might find it hard to live up to your family’s expectations. However, don’t lose heart and continue your efforts. The illness of a young one could upset your mood. However, it is time for you to provide immediate care and lift his or her spirit. Success on your part would enable her to overcome the ailment.

Scorpio Career Today On the professional front, you are likely to step into a position of higher authority with your quick decision-making abilities. Attracting new clients and getting established more firmly on the professional front are indicated. Freshers may have a smooth run.

Scorpio Health Today Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep it under control with healthy choices and exercise. Problems with the digestive system will fade away. Attempts to join a fitness group will be successful.

Scorpio Love Life Today There's a good chance you'll meet that special someone who will turn your world upside down and even persuade you to marry. Love life cruises along smoothly as family elders bless and accept your romantic relationship. As you form a deeper and stronger bond, your love life will be filled with passion and pleasure.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

