Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: Check your financial position

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio, you may be good at managing your finances. To maintain a steady balance, you may not waste any money on unnecessary things. You may understand that financial security is a must. You may delay new investments. Your family life may run smooth. There may be some good news from children on the academic front. Your relatives may visit you and you may turn to be a good host. You may be satisfied with the way you take care of your diet. Your spouse may help you in achieving a fit body. However, you may have to devote more time to work as you may be piled with some extra tasks by your boss.

Scorpio Finance Today You may have confidence in what you analyze today and you may make investments accordingly. You may not take any monetary risks. You may not postpone your work and may be very cautious in making any financial transactions. You may enjoy this day, which may be full of financial stability.

Scorpio Family Today Dear Scorpio, you may have an exciting time with your family members today. You may plan a dinner out with them to share their happiness. Children in the family may bring some good news on the academic front.

Scorpio Career Today You may take your responsibilities as a burden. You may efficiently complete the task given to you. Because of this you may make silly mistakes. Your working efficiency may be slow and this may affect your everyday work.

Scorpio Health Today You may have a healthy mind and body. You may need to make a deliberate effort to avoid being too sensitive and gain some mental strength. A routine health checkup is possible for some. Working on a disciplined system will help you maintain good health overall.

Scorpio Love Life Today Scorpio, you are emotional and love to take care of your beloved. Today may be a day full of affection and excitement. You may plan to prepare a special dish for your loved one. Your spouse may show support and love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

