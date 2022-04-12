Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 12
horoscope

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 12

Read your free daily Aries horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 12, 2022
Read your free daily Scorpio horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 12, 2022.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The favorable position of your ruling planet makes this an ideal day to initiate a plan or project. Whatever it is, luck and good fortune can help you build positive momentum. Several opportunities may be presented to you, from which you need to pick the one that suits your best interests. Nothing can hold you down from achieving your goals. Better chances to further your career are on the cards for you. Your self-belief may enhance your ability to go deeper into the problem and find creative solutions to resolve it. Luckily, a sweet aspect may manifest later in the day, helping you reconnect with your serenity while allowing you to sort through any issues that have been plaguing your psyche recently. Do not miss the opportunity. Students should not underestimate their abilities in the face of criticism from others.

Scorpio Finance Today

Those of you looking for loans or support from financial institutions are likely to get favorable results. You will be able to recover any past dues. Businesspeople running their business in the form of a partnership will see an enhancement in their income.

Scorpio Family Today

Today, you can witness improvement in the health of a member of your family, which will bring a sigh of relief and reduce mental stress. Your relationship with your father is going to improve and you are likely to get strong financial support from him.

Scorpio Career Today

Professionally, your grasping power and eagerness to upgrade your skills through practice will help you gain appreciation from your coworkers and senior management. Don't let yourself be distracted by pointless ventures, be patient, form a strategy for the projects you want to undertake to revive previous success

Scorpio Health Today

Build short periods of rest into your hectic daily schedule. Don't force yourself to exercise or unnecessarily stress your body. It may help your body heal and recover faster. Children may face minor digestive problems. Watch their diet.

Scorpio Love Life Today

A short trip with your beloved may bring intimacy and affection to the marital relationship. You are likely to start an exciting new romantic relationship, which might turn into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope scorpio scorpio astrology sun signs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP