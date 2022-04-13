Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 13

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio born person, you can be overly mysterious and revengeful in your life if being ditched in a relationship. You like to stay in your comfort zone and coming out of it can make you feel irritated at the utmost. You have a great magnetizing aura and people can get easily attracted to you for the same. Your relationships matters to you the most and that is why you like to stay honest and committed till your last effort. But today, you shall play a diplomatic game and win the world with some manipulative power and ethics. It might get a little difficult for you to sustain in the fakeness of dual facial people around you and therefore you shall stay cautious while dealing with them.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your finance aspect is getting better with the coming time and you must consider this time as auspicious for your future financial endeavors. Planning a new home will also be beneficial.

Scorpio Family Today

Your family members especially your children or young members in the family can stay somewhat cranky and demanding with some fetish for fancy items. Deal with the situation with some manipulation.

Scorpio Career Today

Your career life is all about getting your tasks organized and your priorities straight for the day. This might lead for a better organized and well-placed career chart. You may also make new friends.

Scorpio Health Today

The health of your spouse can stay unwell but you shall not worry much. You both shall take some rest and prepare for a rejuvenating trip to break free of this monotony.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Romance is in the air for the new love buds of this sign. You may witness a new sense of positivity and happiness in your love life and things will go smooth in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026