Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 14

Read your free daily Scorpio horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 14, 2022
Read your free daily scorpio horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 14.
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is an excellent day and you are doing great on the professional front. Networking and socializing with people can get you new projects or opportunities to grow your business. Working together with co-workers or partners can bring desired outcomes.

 

Fun activities with kids may make your day wonderful.  Everything seems in sync except your health and love life. Those who are eager to take things forward in a new relationship, they should slow down and wait a bit longer. Avoid making financial decisions in haste as you may end up regretting it. Change your eating habits in order to avoid future health issues.

 

What lies further? Read ahead:

 

Scorpio Finance Today

You may start doing part time job or start a side business to earn extra. Some may add capital to their business and this is all about laying the foundation to earn good returns or profit increase in the future.

 

Scorpio Family Today

Patience and diplomacy may help you deal with troubles on the domestic front. You may be in conflict with spouse or elder in the family. Things are not smooth, but this is for short span of time. 

Scorpio Career Today

This is a favorable day and you may get creative. Positive vibes of the day may enlighten your path on the career front and you may get good opportunities. Smartness and wit is needed to crack an interview today.

Scorpio Health Today 

Avoid getting too lost in hobbies or doing things you love the most. Try to stay grounded. There are chances that you may distract from your goals and engage in other activities. 

Scorpio Love Life Today

Online dating sites may not be helpful in finding someone special. If you move forward with proper planning, you may soon have desired results on the love front and find someone special to rock your world.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Peach

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

