Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 15

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This day may bring mixed results in different spheres of your life. You may enjoy the fruits of your past labor soon, but not right now. You may have to give time to yourself and focus on getting a little inspiration and motivation for yourself. Think of taking a break from routine life and trying to spend some more time introspecting yourself. Don’t ask too much of yourself, save your energy and focus on the things that affect you. Don’t trust people blindly. It is good to be a little skeptical and careful. Those who are looking for a scholarship or plan to study in foreign countries may have to wait a bit to get what they want. Giving in to your urge for adventure and indulgence when you can surely ramp up your joy. Be it an impromptu road trip, a small picnic or a day out in the park, everything promises to relax your mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Financially, your expenses are likely to be high today, therefore, be careful and invest after proper research. Also, strictly avoid extravagant purchases. Businesspeople may get new deals from customers. However, they can face difficulty in making a delivery on time.

Scorpio Family Today

If your father was facing some health-related problem then there would be some possibilities for improvement. You’ll feel particularly empowered in a group setting with colleagues or friends at the day’s start. So, go ahead and mingle happily.

Scorpio Career Today

Professionally, job opportunities that you have desired for a long time may come your way. Those who are interested in working abroad, they will get lucky. Some may receive an appointment letter or sign a new contract!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

Some of you may want to shake things up healthy front and try something new. But you’d do well to gather as much research as possible before diving in. Someone’s suggestion is likely to come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Married couples may experience a happy and pleasant life as they strengthen their understanding. Going away with your partner on a short getaway may bring immense joy and excitement. Some love birds can remain uneasy due to some issue or the other and need to keep your cool.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026