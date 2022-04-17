Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 17

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today you may have to state your opinions confidently in very tough situations. You tend to be either passive or aggressive but today you have to be assertive. Your ability to speak your mind and take quick decisions may help you retain your winning edge. It may also help you get out of difficult situations very easily. You need to focus on your work and keep pushing harder to attain success. You might turn towards spirituality, which may help you explore avenues, you had never thought of before. Hard work and persistence will help you achieve a lot today. Circumstances may force you to live away from your family and you may be inclined to make a long-distance journey. Those of you looking to buy property or invest should exercise caution as there are chances of fraud. The dedicated students are likely to succeed in retaining their edge on the academic front.

Scorpio Finance Today

Businesspeople will have to work hard for the profitable functioning of the business. They can get a big opportunity to strike a deal. Your expenses are likely to rise, but you should not worry as they won't surpass your income. Indulgent expenditure should be put off for another time.

Scorpio Family Today

At times, due to being preoccupied with social work, you may keep your family life on the back burner. This may take a toll on your relationships. Some disputes may crop up between you and your siblings over a minor issue. Avoid harsh words and keep your cool.

Scorpio Career Today

Today, career-oriented people will feel comfortable with their position and are likely to remain motivated to put up an improved performance. People who are planning a change in their job or want to diversify their business can move ahead. Promising opportunities are likely to come your way very soon.

Scorpio Health Today

Today, you should go out by yourself to reduce your stress level. Try something that sounds funny like joining a laughter club or Zumba class. This new activity may infuse your newfound energy. Mediating under supervised guidance may prove very beneficial.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Relationship wise, your married life is likely to remain smooth with unconditional love and understanding. Those who are planning to get married can move ahead and break the news to their near and dear ones.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

