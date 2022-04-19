Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those of you who wish to pursue their hobbies and interests as their profession can now start to make the right moves in that direction. The opportunity you have been waiting for will arrive today. A path towards success is before you. Grab the golden chance of advancement and growth headed your make. Making most of any opportunities could turn out beneficially for you. It may be of immense importance and bring you lasting future happiness. Some of you may get involved in disputes relating to the paternal property. Dealing with the problem in haste or anger may complicate it. Remain tactful to avoid legal intervention. Students are likely to perform better than their expectations as they channel their attention and focus. An improvement in the grade is also in the offing for some. Some of you may finally get the nod to go on a solo trip. Prepare and plan well to make it memorable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Today there is a strong possibility that you may gain from your previous investment. However, avoid spending lavishly else your budget can be impacted. New entrepreneurs may succeed in harnessing the power of social media to their benefit. They may be able to create a positive buzz for their enterprise.

Scorpio Family Today

You may have a difference of opinion with your younger siblings if you remain rigid in your ways. A young member of the family may need your attention to discuss career and academics. So, remain available to offer assistance.

Scorpio Career Today

Businesspeople need to be cautious as there could be unexpected conflicts with partners or subordinates. Those in government employment may find it difficult to maintain their authority and position. Don’t worry this phase will pass soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

The stress of life takes may take a toll and you will need to give your body the time it needs to recuperate. To give you a lift and invigorate the way you feel book yourself a massage or a sauna.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Sacrifices might be required of you right now to safeguard the relationship. Be open to compromise and adjustments. Do it for the one you love. However, accept the limits of your ability to fix what’s beyond repair. Don’t go overboard.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}