Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 21

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Day seems suitable to spend quality time with your loved ones and enjoy your good health. Everything seems fine, but there are some messy issues may bother you on the work front. Getting pending payment cleared may be tough as some clients may not be in mood to clear payment. Those who have been putting efforts to get their lost love back in their life, they may get success soon. It is important to learn from past mistakes and move on with your life.

You may spend on long distance trips or home décor items. You may have energy and enough time to try difficult activities and tasks today.

Scorpio Finance Today

This is an excellent day on the financial front. This is the best time to apply for business loan or look for investors to invest in your new business. Some may spend money on home decoration or renovation.

Scorpio Family Today

This is a good day on the family friends. You may go out with your kids and try some new activities. This is all about spending quality time with loved ones and share laugh.

Scorpio Career Today

This is not a good day on the professional front, so keep yourself avoid from any argument or messy situation at work. Some business promotion tactics may not work as per your expectations.

Scorpio Health Today

This is a very good day on the health front. Those who have been suffering from skin problems, they may get permanent cure. Dining out and meeting with old friends may bring you happiness.

Scorpio Love Life Today

This is a moderate day on the love front. If you want to strengthen relationship with your partner, you should show respect and care for him or her. Singles may tie knot soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

